Photo taken on January 15, 2010 shows a worker checking the tank of a Hyundai ix35 car in the production line at the factory Kia Motors Slovakia in Teplicka nad Vahom. Kia Motors Slovakia which launched a new production series of their model ix35, has planned to produce 70,000 units of this model in 2010. AFP PHOTO / EDUARD GENSEREK (Photo by EDUARD GENSEREK / AFP)