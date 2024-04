Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks with his hand on heart at the Atreju convention in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. The annual event, organized by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, began in 1998 as a convention for right-wing youths and has evolved into a political kermesse, including ministers and members of the opposition. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg