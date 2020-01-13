La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas -con sede en California- dio a conocer la lista completa de nominados a los Oscar, los premios más importantes de Hollywood.

La ceremonia de entrega de la edición número 92 de la ansiada estatuilla dorada, que por segundo año consecutivo no tendrá presentador, se realizará el domingo 9 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos).

“Joker” -película protagonizada por Joaquin Phoenix- encabeza este listado con 11 nominaciones, mientras que “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, “The Irishman” y “1917” le siguen de cerca con 10 candidaturas.

En esta nota, podrás conocer a todos los aspirantes a llevarse un Oscar:

Mejor Película

-Ford vs. Ferrari

-The Irishman

-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Little Women

-Marriage Story

-1917

-Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

-Parasite

Mejor Director

-Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

-Todd Phillips – Joker

-Sam Mendes – 1917

-Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

-Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Mejor Actor

-Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria

-Leonardo Di Caprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

-Adam Driver – Marriage Story

-Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

-Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Mejor Actriz

-Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

-Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

-Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

-Charlize Theron – Bombshell

-Renée Zellweger – Judy

Mejor actor de reparto

-Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighbourhood

-Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

-Al Pacino – The Irishman

-Joe Pesci – The Irishman

-Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

-Laura Dern – Marriage Story

-Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

-Florence Pugh – Little Women

-Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Mejor guión original

-Knives Out

-Marriage Story

-1917

-Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

-Parasite

Mejor guión adaptado

-The Irishman

-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Little Women

-The Two Popes

Mejor película de animación

-How to train your dragon: the hidden world

-I lost my body

-Klaus

-Missing Link

-Toy Story 4

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

-Corpus Christi -Polonia

-Honeyland – Macedonia del norte

-Les Misérables – Francia

-Dolor y Gloria – España

-Parasite – Corea del Sur

Mejor documental largo

-American Factory

-The Cave

-The Edge of Democracy

-For Sama

-Honeyland

Mejor cortometraje documental

-In the abscense

-Learning to skateboard on a warzone if you’re a girl

-Life overtakes me

-St. Louis Superman

-Walk Run Cha-cha

Mejor cortometraje de ficción

-Brotherhood

-Nefta Football Club

-The Neighbours’ window

-Saria

-A Sister

Mejor cortometraje animado

-Dcera (Daughter)

-Hair Love

-Kitbull

-Memorable

-Sister

Mejor banda sonora

-Joker

-Little Women

-Marriage Story

-1917

-Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker

Mejor canción original

-“I can’t let you throw yourself away” – Toy Story 4

-“(I’m gonna) love me again” – Rocketman

-“I’m standing with you” – Breakthrough

-“Into the unknown” – Frozen 2

-“Stand up” – Harriet

Mejor edición

-Ford vs. Ferrari

-El Irlandés

-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Parasite

Mejor edición de sonido

-Ford vs. Ferrari

-Joker

-1917

-Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor mezcla de sonido

-Ad Astra

-Ford v Ferrari

-Joker

-1917

-Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor diseño de producción

-The Irishman

-Jojo Rabbit

-1917

-Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

-Parasite

Mejor fotografía

-The Irishman

-Joker

-The Lighthouse

-1917

-Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

-Bombshell

-Joker

-Judy

-Maleficent: mistress of evil

-1917

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-The Irishman

-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Little Women

-Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor efectos visuales

-Avengers: End Game

-The Irishman

-The Lion King

-1917

-Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker



