CARACAS, VENEZUELA - APRIL 13: President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro takes part during a demonstration to commemorate 22nd anniversary of failed coup d'etat against Hugo Chavez on April 13, 2024 in Caracas, Venezuela. The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) remembers the coup d'état that, on April 11, 2002, removed the then president, Hugo Chavez (1999-2013), from power for two days. (Photo by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)