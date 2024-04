(FILES) A member of the National Police guards the entrance of the Mexican embassy in Ecuador, where former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas has been staying since December 2023, in Quito on March 1, 2024. Ecuador on April 4, 2024, asked the Mexican ambassador in Quito to leave the country by declaring her "persona non grata" following President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's comments about the last Ecuadorian elections in which a candidate was assassinated. (Photo by Galo Paguay / AFP)