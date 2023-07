A person poses next to a Bolivian flag on the Isla Incahuasi as the Tunupa Volcano stands over the Salar de Uyuni (Uyuni Salt Flats) in Potosi, Bolivia, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. South America controls about 70% of the world's reserves of lithium, the metal used in rechargeable batteries for mobile phones and electric vehicles,?with future refining and battery-assembling facilities seen as away to help kick start economies.