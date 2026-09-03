Netflix es la plataforma de streaming más popular a nivel mundial, pero no es la única que tiene grandes estrenos. Amazon Prime Video también compartió la lista de series y películas que llegan a su catálogo en septiembre de 2026. Por supuesto, se incluyen títulos con acuerdos de licencia, pero también se suman producciones originales que son perfectas para un fin de semana de maratón de comedias románticas o thriller de acción. Entonces, ¿cuáles son los títulos que se estrenan en las próximas semanas?
La primera película original de Prime Video “The Runner”, que se estrenó el 2 de septiembre y narra la historia de una exitosa abogada que debe correr sin parar y obedecer cada orden despiadada del hombre que ha secuestrado a su hijo. Este trepidante thriller psicológico cuenta con la dirección de Kevin Macdonald a partir del guion de Mark Gibson y aborda diversos dilemas morales.
Para los fans del romance y el suspenso, Amazon Prime Video prepara el estreno de “Drawn Together”, película basada en “Marfil”, la primera novela de la exitosa bilogía “Enfrentados” de Mercedes Ron, dirigida por Óscar Pedraza y protagonizada por Ester Expósito y Hugo Diego García. Este thriller romántico narra la historia de la hija de un magnate español cuya vida da un vuelco tras un secuestro que lleva a su sobreprotector padre a contratar al enigmático Sebastián Moore como su guardaespaldas.
Otro esperado estreno de septiembre de 2026 es “The Love Hypothesis” (“La hipótesis del amor” en español), que narra la historia de Olive, una estudiante de doctorado en biología en la Universidad de Stanford, quien empieza un noviazgo falso con el Dr. Adam Carlsen, un profesor joven, brillante y temido por su estricto carácter. La película protagonizada por Lili Reinhart y Tom Bateman se basa en la novela homónima de Ali Hazelwood.
LISTA DE ESTRENOS DE AMAZON PRIME VIDEO EN SEPTIEMBRE DE 2026
1 de septiembre
- A Serious Man (2009)
- Ali G Indahouse: The Movie (2003)
- American Classic (2026)
- Army ff Darkness (1993)
- Atomic Blonde (2017)
- Bird On A Wire (1990)
- Blow Out (1981)
- Blue Crush (2002)
- Blue Crush 2 (2011)
- Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)
- Breaking News In Yuba County (2021)
- Breezy (1973)
- Bruno (2009)
- Cape Fear (1962)
- Cape Fear (1991)
- Carlito’s Way (1993)
- Carlito’s Way: Rise To Power (2005)
- Carrie (1976)
- Carrie (2013)
- Cat People (1982)
- Chef (2014)
- Collateral (2004)
- Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)
- Coogan’s Bluff (1968)
- Death Becomes Her (1992)
- Desperate Housewives Temporadas 1-8 (2004)
- Devil (2010)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
- Don’t Breathe (2016)
- Dracula Untold (2014)
- Dressed to Kill (1980)
- Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)
- Eagle Eye (2008)
- Eastern Promises (2007)
- Everybody Loves Raymond Temporadas 1-9 (1996)
- Fear (1996)
- For Love Of The Game (1999)
- Frost/Nixon (2009)
- George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005)
- Halloween II (1981)
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)
- Hannibal (2001)
- Hart’s War (2002)
- Hour Of The Gun (1967)
- Ice Age (2002)
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
- It Came From Outer Space (1953)
- Jack Reacher (2012)
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)
- Leatherheads (2008)
- Matinee (1993)
- Max (2015)
- Meet Joe Black (1998)
- Morbius (2022)
- Mr. Baseball (1992)
- Munich (2006)
- Now You See Me (2013)
- Now You See Me 2 (2016)
- Over the Garden Wall (2014)
- Overboard (1987)
- Prince of Darkness (1987)
- Raging Bull (1980)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Raising Cain (1992)
- Reality Bites (1994)
- Slaughterhouse-Five (1972)
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)
- The Alamo (1960)
- The Bone Collector (1999)
- The Brink’s Job (1978)
- The Edge Of Seventeen (2017)
- The First Omen (2024)
- The Great Escape (1963)
- The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
- The Horse Soldiers (1959)
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
- The Mummy (2017)
- The Muse (1999)
- The Purge (2013)
- The Purge: Anarchy (2014)
- The Purge: Election Year (2016)
- The River Wild (1994)
- The Shepherd of the Hills (1941)
- The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
- The Skeleton Key (2005)
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)
- The Thing (1982)
- The Visit (2013)
- The War Wagon (1967)
- They Live (1988)
- Trap (2024)
- Uptown Girls (2003)
- Valkyrie (2008)
- Valley Girl (1983)
- Van Helsing (2004)
- Videodrome (1983)
- Wild at Heart (1990)
- Winchester ’73 (1950)
- Windtalkers (2002)
- Witness For The Prosecution (1957)
2 de septiembre
- The Runner (2026)
4 de septiembre
- ONE Championship on Prime (2026)
- NWSL: Bay FC vs. Kansas City Current (10 p.m. ET)
9 de septiembre
- MLB: Colorado Rockies at New York Yankees (7:05 p.m. ET)
- Drawn Together
10 de septiembre
- Bombshell (2019)
11 de septiembre
- NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride (8pm ET)
12 de septiembre
- A Love Other Than Yours
15 de septiembre
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba S1-4 (2019)
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train (2021)
16 de septiembre
- Neagley (2026)
- Reacher Seasoon 4 Final
17 de septiembre
- Thursday Night Football: Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills (8:15pm ET)
18 de septiembre
- NWSL: San Diego Wave vs. Kansas City Current (10pm ET)
- You+Me - Against the World
19 de septiembre
- WNBA: Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream (7pm ET)
- WNBA: Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries (9pm ET)
23 de septiembre
- MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees (7:05pm ET)
- The Love Hypothesis (2026)
24 de septiembre
- Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story (2026)
- The Fire Inside (2024)
- Thursday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (8:15pm ET)
25 de septiembre
- NWSL: Gotham FC vs. Chicago Stars (8pm ET)
- Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (2019)
27 de septiembre
- WNBA Playoffs First Round
Si te gustó esta nota sobre los estrenos de Amazon Prime Video, te puede interesar más contenido de series y películas que puedes encontrar en Mag:
- La temporada 4 de “Jujutsu Kaisen” ya tiene sinopsis oficial
- A quién se enfrentará Obanai Iguro en “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Parte 2″
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