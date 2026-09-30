Amazon Prime Video también compartió su calendario de estrenos de octubre de 2026. El catálogo de este servicio de streaming se renueva con producciones románticas, dramas de acción y suspenso, así como títulos de terror para los que disfrutan de Halloween. “The Runner”, “Drawn Together” y “The Love Hypothesis” fueron los títulos más destacados del mes anterior. Entonces, ¿qué series y películas se estrenan en las próximas semanas?
El primer día de cada mes, Amazon Prime Video incorpora a su catálogo una larga lista de películas de las que posee licencia de distribución. En este grupo puedes encontrar las sagas de “Rocky”, “Indiana Jones”, “John Wick”, “Child’s Play”, “The Godfather”, así como otros largometrajes clásicos.
“Carrie” es el primer estreno importante de octubre de 2026 en Amazon Prime Video. Se trata de la nueva adaptación de la icónica novela de Stephen King. Fue escrita y producida ejecutivamente por el showrunner Mike Flanagan (“Midnight Mass”, “The Haunting of Hill House”), y tiene como protagonista a Summer H. Howell.
Mientras que, “Love of Your Life” es un drama romántico dirigido por Rachel Morrison, escrito por Julia Cox, y que narra la historia de Maya (Margaret Qualley), una joven enfermera cuyo encuentro fortuito con Charlie (Gabriel Basso) desata un romance apasionado que transforma su vida. Se estrena el 14 de octubre y, Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger y Catherine Keener también forman parte del elenco.
Asimismo, llegan las nuevas temporadas de las series “Reina Roja”, “The Terminal List” y “Helluva Boss”, la serie mexicana de terror y comedia “Prefiero la muerte”, y películas como “Masterplan” y “Apocalipsis Z: Nuevo mundo”.
LISTA DE ESTRENOS DE AMAZON PRIME VIDEO EN OCTUBRE DE 2026
1 de octubre
- American Fiction (2023)
- Bend of the River (1952)
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
- Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
- Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
- Candyman (1992)
- Casino (1995)
- Casino Royale (1967)
- Child’s Play (1988)
- Child’s Play (2019)
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
- Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)
- Dances with Wolves (1990)
- Dark Harvest (2023)
- Deepwater Horizon (2016)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017)
- Dog (2022)
- Dracula (1931)
- Duel at Diablo (1966)
- Duets (2000)
- EDtv (1999)
- Fletch (1985)
- Fletch Lives (1989)
- Frankenstein (1931)
- Girls Trip (2017)
- Going My Way (1944)
- Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)
- Hereditary (2018)
- Holiday Inn (1942)
- Hoosiers (1987)
- Hot Pursuit (2015)
- House of Gucci (2021)
- Hungry (2026)
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
- Infinite (2021)
- It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)
- James Bond Collection
- Dr. No (1962)
- From Russia with Love (1964)
- Goldfinger (1965)
- Thunderball (1965)
- You Only Live Twice (1967)
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
- Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
- Live and Let Die (1973)
- The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
- Moonraker (1979)
- For Your Eyes Only (1981)
- Octopussy (1983)
- Never Say Never Again (1983)
- A View to a Kill (1985)
- The Living Daylights (1987)
- Licence to Kill (1989)
- GoldenEye (1995)
- Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
- The World Is Not Enough (1999)
- Die Another Day (2002)
- Casino Royale (2006)
- Quantum of Solace (2008)
- Skyfall (2012)
- Spectre (2015)
- No Time to Die (2021)
- Jason’s Lyric (1994)
- John Wick (2014)
- John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)
- John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
- Krampus (2015)
- Kung Fu Panda (2008)
- Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
- Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)
- Lawman (1971)
- Lifeforce (1985)
- Lone Survivor (2014)
- Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)
- MaXXXine (2024)
- Midsommar (2019)
- Mr. Mom (1983)
- My Adventures with Santa (2019)
- Mystery Men (1999)
- Over the Top (1987)
- Pearl (2022)
- Primary Colors (1998)
- R.I.P.D. (2013)
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Red Dawn (2012)
- Rocky (1976)
- Rocky II (1979)
- Rocky III (1982)
- Rocky IV (1985)
- Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago (1985)
- Rocky V (1990)
- Rocky Balboa (2006)
- Creed (2015)
- Creed II (2018)
- Creed III (2023)
- Sea of Love (1989)
- She’s All That (1999)
- Spaceballs (1987)
- Stir of Echoes (1999)
- Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming (2007)
- That Awkward Moment (2014)
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- The Amityville Horror (2005)
- The Battle of Britain (1969)
- The Best Man Holiday (2013)
- The Boy (2015)
- The Boys in the Boat (2023)
- The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
- The Godfather (1972)
- The Godfather Part II (1974)
- The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)
- The Invisible Man (1933)
- The Judge (2014)
- The Long Riders (1980)
- The Marsh King’s Daughter (2023)
- The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)
- The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)
- The Prodigy (2019)
- The Sting (1973)
- The Terminator (1984)
- The Witch (2016)
- The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- There Will Be Blood (2008)
- Thief (1981)
- Touch of Evil (1958)
- Walking Tall (2004)
- Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)
- Wrath of Man (2021)
- X (2022)
- Miss Scarlet: Temporada 1
- Poldark: Temporada 1
- Sanditon (2020)
- Scream Queens: Temporadas 1–2
2 de octubre
- Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025)
- Wuthering Heights (2026)
- Prefiero la Muerte (I Would Rather Die) (2026) (Original de Prime)
- Kill Jackie (2026)
4 de octubre
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)
- Chucky: Temporadas 1–3
- The Seven Knights of the Marronnier Kingdom (2026) – Original de Prime
7 de octubre
- Carrie - Original de Prime
14 de octubre
- Love of Your Life (2026) – Original de Prime
16 de octubre
- Masterplan (2026) – Original de Prime
- Scream 7 (2026)
19 de octubre
- Love in Disguise (2026) – Original de Prime
21 de octubre
- The Terminal List: Temporada 2 – Original de Prime
23 de octubre
- The Bride! (2026)
- Last One Laughing: Halloween: Temporada 1 – Original de Prime
24 de octubre
- Final Table: Temporada 1 – Original de Prime
30 de octubre
- Apocalypse Z: New World (2026) – Original de Prime
- Last One Laughing Philippines: Temporada 2 – Original de Prime