Buoy barriers prepared for installation during a water-based border operation on July 8, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. A Texas businessman has filed a lawsuit in a bid to stop the state's governor from placing huge buoys in the Rio Grande to block migrants trying to cross the river, the man's lawyer said July 8. Barreras de boyas preparadas para su instalación durante una operación fronteriza a base de agua el 8 de julio de 2023 en Eagle Pass, Texas. (Foto por SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)