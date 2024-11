A woman in shackles is patted down before boarding the first deportation flight of undocumented Venezuelans after a US-Venezuelan agreement in Harlingen, Texas, on October 18, 2023. The United States said on October 5, 2023 it will resume deportation flights to Venezuela after a deal with Caracas, as President Joe Biden, seeking reelection, comes under pressure to halt border crossings. Washington has for years halted sending migrants back to Venezuela due to instability in the South American nation and still maintains sanctions against the government of President Nicolas Maduro. (Photo by VERONICA G. CARDENAS / AFP)