El 4 de julio es más que una fecha en el calendario estadounidense; representa un hito histórico que marcó el nacimiento de una nación independiente y libre. En este artículo de Gestión Mix, exploraremos 50 frases célebres y patrióticas que capturan la esencia y el espíritu del Día de la Independencia de Estados Unidos. Desde declaraciones inspiradoras de los Padres Fundadores hasta reflexiones contemporáneas sobre la libertad y el patriotismo, estas citas han perdurado a lo largo del tiempo, recordándonos el valor y la importancia de la libertad.
Mira también:
Frases célebres y patrióticas para el 4 de julio
Estas frases capturan el espíritu y la importancia del Día de la Independencia de los Estados Unidos, reflejando el valor, la determinación y el patriotismo que han definido a la nación a lo largo de su historia:
- “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal.” - Thomas Jefferson (“Sostenemos como evidentes por sí mismas estas verdades: que todos los hombres son creados iguales.”)
- “Freedom is the open window through which pours the sunlight of the human spirit and human dignity.” - Herbert Hoover (“La libertad es la ventana abierta por donde se vierte la luz del espíritu humano y la dignidad humana.”)
- “Liberty is the breath of life to nations.” - George Bernard Shaw (“La libertad es el aliento de vida de las naciones.”)
- “In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt (“En el sentido más verdadero, la libertad no puede ser otorgada; debe ser alcanzada.”)
- “America means opportunity, freedom, power.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson (“América significa oportunidad, libertad, poder.”)
- “Liberty, when it begins to take root, is a plant of rapid growth.” - George Washington (“La libertad, cuando comienza a echar raíces, es una planta de crecimiento rápido.”)
- “Where liberty dwells, there is my country.” - Benjamin Franklin (“Donde habita la libertad, allí está mi país.”)
- “My dream is of a place and a time where America will once again be seen as the last best hope of earth.” - Abraham Lincoln (“Mi sueño es de un lugar y un tiempo en el que América vuelva a ser vista como la última y mejor esperanza de la Tierra.”)
- “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” - Elmer Davis (“Esta nación seguirá siendo la tierra de los libres solo mientras sea el hogar de los valientes.”)
- “The American, by nature, is optimistic. He is experimental, an inventor, and a builder who builds best when called upon to build greatly.” - John F. Kennedy (“El estadounidense, por naturaleza, es optimista. Es experimental, inventor y constructor que construye mejor cuando se le llama a construir grandemente.”)
- “Where there is no vision, there is no hope.” - George Washington Carver (“Donde no hay visión, no hay esperanza.”)
- “I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him.” - Abraham Lincoln (“Me gusta ver a un hombre orgulloso del lugar en el que vive. Me gusta ver a un hombre vivir de tal manera que su lugar se enorgullezca de él.”)
- “The essence of America—that which really unites us—is not ethnicity, or nationality or religion—it is an idea—and what an idea it is: that you can come from humble circumstances and do great things.” - Condoleezza Rice (“La esencia de América, lo que realmente nos une, no es la etnicidad, la nacionalidad o la religión; es una idea, ¡y qué idea es esa! Que puedes venir de circunstancias humildes y hacer grandes cosas.”)
- “In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt (“En el sentido más verdadero, la libertad no puede ser otorgada; debe ser alcanzada.”)
- “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.” - Nathan Hale (“Solo lamento tener una vida que perder por mi país.”)
- “Liberty is always dangerous, but it is the safest thing we have.” - Harry Emerson Fosdick (“La libertad siempre es peligrosa, pero es lo más seguro que tenemos.”)
- “America is a tune. It must be sung together.” - Gerald Stanley Lee (“América es una melodía. Debe ser cantada juntos.”)
- “America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” - Harry S. Truman (“América no fue construida sobre el miedo. América fue construida sobre el coraje, la imaginación y una determinación invencible para hacer el trabajo que se presenta.”)
- “Where liberty dwells, there is my country.” - Benjamin Franklin (“Donde habita la libertad, allí está mi país.”)
- “America! America! God shed His grace on thee.” - Katharine Lee Bates (“¡América! ¡América! Que Dios derrame su gracia sobre ti.”)
- “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.” - John F. Kennedy (“No preguntes qué puede hacer tu país por ti, pregunta qué puedes hacer tú por tu país.”)
- “Liberty is the breath of life to nations.” - George Bernard Shaw (“La libertad es el aliento de vida de las naciones.”)
- “The American, by nature, is optimistic. He is experimental, an inventor, and a builder who builds best when called upon to build greatly.” - John F. Kennedy (“El estadounidense, por naturaleza, es optimista. Es experimental, inventor y constructor que construye mejor cuando se le llama a construir grandemente.”)
- “My dream is of a place and a time where America will once again be seen as the last best hope of earth.” - Abraham Lincoln (“Mi sueño es de un lugar y un tiempo en el que América vuelva a ser vista como la última y mejor esperanza de la Tierra.”)
- “The essence of America—that which really unites us—is not ethnicity, or nationality or religion—it is an idea—and what an idea it is: that you can come from humble circumstances and do great things.” - Condoleezza Rice (“La esencia de América, lo que realmente nos une, no es la etnicidad, la nacionalidad o la religión; es una idea, ¡y qué idea es esa! Que puedes venir de circunstancias humildes y hacer grandes cosas.”)
- “In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt (“En el sentido más verdadero, la libertad no puede ser otorgada; debe ser alcanzada.”)
- “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.” - Nathan Hale (“Solo lamento tener una vida que perder por mi país.”)
- “Liberty is always dangerous, but it is the safest thing we have.” - Harry Emerson Fosdick (“La libertad siempre es peligrosa, pero es lo más seguro que tenemos.”)
- “America is a tune. It must be sung together.” - Gerald Stanley Lee (“América es una melodía. Debe ser cantada juntos.”)
- “America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” - Harry S. Truman (“América no fue construida sobre el miedo. América fue construida sobre el coraje, la imaginación y una determinación invencible para hacer el trabajo que se presenta.”)
- “Where liberty dwells, there is my country.” - Benjamin Franklin (“Donde habita la libertad, allí está mi país.”)
- “America! America! God shed His grace on thee.” - Katharine Lee Bates (“¡América! ¡América! Que Dios derrame su gracia sobre ti.”)
- “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.” - John F. Kennedy (“No preguntes qué puede hacer tu país por ti, pregunta qué puedes hacer tú por tu país.”)
- “Liberty is the breath of life to nations.” - George Bernard Shaw (“La libertad es el aliento de vida de las naciones.”)
- “The American, by nature, is optimistic. He is experimental, an inventor, and a builder who builds best when called upon to build greatly.” - John F. Kennedy (“El estadounidense, por naturaleza, es optimista. Es experimental, inventor y constructor que construye mejor cuando se le llama a construir grandemente.”)
- “My dream is of a place and a time where America will once again be seen as the last best hope of earth.” - Abraham Lincoln (“Mi sueño es de un lugar y un tiempo en el que América vuelva a ser vista como la última y mejor esperanza de la Tierra.”)
- “The essence of America—that which really unites us—is not ethnicity, or nationality or religion—it is an idea—and what an idea it is: that you can come from humble circumstances and do great things.” - Condoleezza Rice (“La esencia de América, lo que realmente nos une, no es la etnicidad, la nacionalidad o la religión; es una idea, ¡y qué idea es esa! Que puedes venir de circunstancias humildes y hacer grandes cosas.”)
- “In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt (“En el sentido más verdadero, la libertad no puede ser otorgada; debe ser alcanzada.”)
- “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.” - Nathan Hale (“Solo lamento tener una vida que perder por mi país.”)
- “Liberty is always dangerous, but it is the safest thing we have.” - Harry Emerson Fosdick (“La libertad siempre es peligrosa, pero es lo más seguro que tenemos.”)
- “America is a tune. It must be sung together.” - Gerald Stanley Lee (“América es una melodía. Debe ser cantada juntos.”)
- “America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” - Harry S. Truman (“América no fue construida sobre el miedo. América fue construida sobre el coraje, la imaginación y una determinación invencible para hacer el trabajo que se presenta.”)
- “Where liberty dwells, there is my country.” - Benjamin Franklin (“Donde habita la libertad, allí está mi país.”)
- “America! America! God shed His grace on thee.” - Katharine Lee Bates (“¡América! ¡América! Que Dios derrame su gracia sobre ti.”)
- “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.” - John F. Kennedy (“No preguntes qué puede hacer tu país por ti, pregunta qué puedes hacer tú por tu país.”)
- “Liberty is the breath of life to nations.” - George Bernard Shaw (“La libertad es el aliento de vida de las naciones.”)
- “The American, by nature, is optimistic. He is experimental, an inventor, and a builder who builds best when called upon to build greatly.” - John F. Kennedy (“El estadounidense, por naturaleza, es optimista. Es experimental, inventor y constructor que construye mejor cuando se le llama a construir grandemente.”)
- “My dream is of a place and a time where America will once again be seen as the last best hope of earth.” - Abraham Lincoln (“Mi sueño es de un lugar y un tiempo en el que América vuelva a ser vista como la última y mejor esperanza de la Tierra.”)
- “The essence of America—that which really unites us—is not ethnicity, or nationality or religion—it is an idea—and what an idea it is: that you can come from humble circumstances and do great things.” - Condoleezza Rice (“La esencia de América, lo que realmente nos une, no es la etnicidad, la nacionalidad o la religión; es una idea, ¡y qué idea es esa! Que puedes venir de circunstancias humildes y hacer grandes cosas.”)
- “In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt (“En el sentido más verdadero, la libertad no puede ser otorgada; debe ser alcanzada.”)