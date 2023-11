An employee looks at soybean meal produced by Glencore Plc as it is stored before transportation in a grain flat storage at the European Bulk Services (E.B.S.) terminal at the Port of Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Since taking over Glencore Agriculture in 2002, Chris Mahoney has overseen the transformation of the unit into a standalone enterprise that generates more revenue from owning fixed assets in strategic locations than simply trading.