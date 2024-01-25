Películas, series, documentales, deportes, música y otras novedades se suman al catálogo de Paramount Plus en Estados Unidos durante febrero. La lista completa de las producciones audiovisuales en la plataforma de streaming tiene, entre sus ofertas más llamativas, el estreno de la película “Past Lives”, la cual ha conseguido dos nominaciones en los Premios Oscars 2024.
De igual manera, la temporada 7 de “Young Sheldon” y la tercera entrega de “CSI: Vegas” destacan entre los programas favoritos de la audiencia para febrero. Conoce aquí la lista completa.
LISTA DE ESTRENOS DE PARAMOUNT PLUS EN ESTADOS UNIDOS DURANTE FEBRERO DE 2024
1 de febrero
- “A Bloody Lucky Day premiere”
- “12 Years a Slave”
- “23 Walks”
- “A River Runs Through It”
- “A Thousand Words”
- “A Walk on the Moon”
- “Agent Revelation”
- “Alfie (1966)”
- “Alfie (2004)”
- “All Styles”
- “American Hangman”
- “An Unfinished Life”
- “Animal Kingdom”
- “Another Kind of Wedding”
- “Arrivederci, Baby!”
- “Barefoot in the Park”
- “Bangkok Dangerous”
- “Beastly”
- “Beautiful Girls”
- “Benefit of the Doubt”
- “Birthday Girl”
- “Bounce”
- “Bound”
- “Boys and Girls”
- “Bridget Jones’s Baby”
- “Bridget Jones’s Diary”
- “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason”
- “Brown Girl Begins”
- “Captive”
- “Carolina”
- “Case 39″
- “Chicago”
- “Chocolate City”
- “Clue”
- “Cold Brook”
- “Cold in July”
- “Colewell”
- “Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind”
- “Daniel”
- “Dead Water”
- “Dirty Dancing”
- “Dirty Pretty Things”
- “Don’t Look Now”
- “Downeast”
- “Drillbit Taylor”
- “Echo in the Canyon”
- “Ella Enchanted”
- “Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt)”
- “Enduring Love”
- “Enough Said”
- “Extraordinary Measures”
- “Fade to Black”
- “Fancy Pants”
- “Foxfire”
- “Freedom Writers”
- “Freedom’s Path”
- “French Postcards”
- “Fresh”
- “Friedkin Uncut”
- “Friends with Benefits”
- “Fully Realized Humans”
- “Fun in Acapulco”
- “Funny Face”
- “Game 6″
- “G.I. Blues”
- “Girls! Girls! Girls!”
- “God’s Pocket”
- “Hamlet (2004)”
- “Hands Up”
- “Harlem Nights”
- “Harold and Maudev
- “Hell or High Water”
- “Hellionv
- “Home for the Holidays”
- “Hoop Dreams”
- “In & Out”
- “It Started In Naples”
- “International Falls”
- “Interview With the Vampire”
- “Italian for Beginners”
- “Jersey Girl”
- “Just a Kiss”
- “KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible”
- “Kinky Boots (2006)”
- “Labor Day”
- “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life”
- “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
- “Like Water for Chocolate”
- “Lincoln”
- “Love Jones”
- “Love Spreads”
- “Love Story”
- “Lucky Them”
- “Magnolia”
- “Maid in Manhattan”
- “Malena”
- “Margot at the Wedding”
- “Mindhunters”
- “Moonlight and Valentino”
- “Morning Glory”
- “Murder On The Orient Express (1974)”
- “Muriel’s Wedding”
- “Night Falls On Manhattan”
- “No Country for Old Men”
- “No Strings Attached”
- “Once Upon A Time In The West”
- “Passion Play: Russell Westbrook”
- “Perfect Sense”
- “Phil”
- “Premature”
- “Project Ithaca”
- “Red Tails”
- “Rhapsody of Love”
- “Risky Business”
- “Roman Holiday”
- “Romeo and Juliet”
- “Run with the Hunted”
- “Sabrina (1954)”
- “Sahara”
- “Savage”
- “Save the Last Dance”
- “Shaft (2000)”
- “Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut”
- “Sidewalks of New York”
- “Sirens”
- “Slow Burn”
- “Sound of Violence”
- “Sunset Boulevard”
- “Superpower”
- “Superstar”
- “Swingers”
- “The Appearance”
- “The Cider House Rules”
- “The Fighting Temptations”
- “The First Nudie Musical”
- “The Get Together”
- “The Good Girl”
- “The Great Gatsby (1974)”
- “The Harder They Come”
- “The Help”
- “The Honeymooners”
- “The Iron Giant”
- “The Ladies Man”
- “The Ledge”
- “The Long Kiss Goodnight”
- “The Long Shadow”
- “The Love Guru”
- “The Loved Ones”
- “The Original Kings of Comedy”
- “The Out-of-Towners (1970)”
- “The Out-of-Towners (1999)”
- “The Ramen Girl”
- “The Romantics”
- “The Secret Life of Bees”
- “The Sunlit Night”
- “The Weather Man”
- “The Wrong Todd”
- “Tigerland”
- “Tone-Deaf”
- “Trading Places”
- “True Grit (1969)”
- “Urban Cowboy”
- “Vampire in Brooklyn”
- “Virtuosity”
- “Walkaway Joe”
- “We Own the Night”
- “We Were Soldiers”
- “What Breaks the Ice”
- “What Women Want”
- “When a Stranger Calls”
- “When We Were Kings”
- “Wuthering Heights (2003)”
- “Why Stop Now”
- “William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet”
- “Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!”
- “Wish You Were Here”
- “Your Sister’s Sister”
- “Zodiac”
2 de febrero
- “K”okomo City”
- “Past Lives”
- “The Tiger’s Apprentice”
4 de febrero
- “Grammy Awards”
6 de febrero
- “#Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders premiere”
7 de febrero
- “Bar Rescue (Temporada 8)”
- “Behind The Music (Temporada 2)”
- “Danger Force (Temporada 2)”
- “Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League (Temporada 1)”
- “MTV Couples Retreat (Temporada 3)”
- “Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City Temporada 1-3″
- “The Love Experiment (Temporada 1)”
8 de febrero
- “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials (2024)”
10 de febrero
- “Halo - Temporada 2″
10 de febrero
- “Pixie”
11 de febrero
- “Tracker (Temporada 1)”
- “The Last Voyage of the Demeter”
12 de febrero
- “Bob Hearts Abishola (Temporada 5)”
- “NCIS (Temporada 21)”
- “NCIS: Hawai’i (Temporada 3)”
- “The Neighborhood (Temporada 6)”
13 de febrero
- “FBI (Temporada 6)”
- “FBI: International (Temporada 3)”
- “FBI: Most Wanted (Temporada 5)”
14 de febrero
- “The Smurfs (2021) (Temporada 2)”
- “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (Temporadas 2-3)”
15 de febrero
- “Ghosts (Temporada 3)”
- “So Help Me Todd (Temporada 2)”
- “Young Sheldon (Temporada 7)”
16 de febrero
- “100 Days to Indy (Temporada 1)”
- “Blue Bloods (Temporada 14)”
- “Fire Country (Temporada 2)”
- “S.W.A.T. (Temporada 7)”
18 de febrero
- “CSI: Vegas (Temporada 3)”
- “The Equalizer (Temporada 4)”
21 de febrero
- “Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Temporada 2)”
- “Black Ink Crew New York (Temporada 10)”
- “The Family Stallone Temporada 2″
23 de febrero
- “End of Watch”
27 de febrero
- “As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial”
28 de febrero
- “Air Disasters (Temporadas 18-19)”
- “Survivor (Temporada 46)”
29 de febrero
- “Elsbeth (Temporada 1)”