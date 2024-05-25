FRASES | El Memorial Day es un día de remembranza en Estados Unidos dedicado a honrar y recordar a los hombres y mujeres que murieron en servicio militar. (Pixabay)
El Memorial Day, celebrado el último lunes de mayo en Estados Unidos, es un día solemne dedicado a recordar y honrar a los militares que han perdido la vida en servicio a su país. Este día no solo es una oportunidad para reflexionar sobre los sacrificios hechos por los soldados, sino también para expresar gratitud y respeto hacia ellos y sus familias. Hoy en Gestión Mix te presento 50 frases en inglés que pueden ayudarte a honrar a estos héroes caídos este 27 de mayo.

El Memorial Day o Día de los Caídos es una oportunidad para recordar a aquellos que han hecho el sacrificio supremo por su país. Estas frases pueden servir como un homenaje significativo, ya sea en conversaciones, en redes sociales, o en ceremonias conmemorativas. A través de estas palabras, podemos expresar nuestra profunda gratitud y respeto por los héroes que han asegurado nuestra libertad y seguridad.

Frases en inglés para el Memorial Day

Estas frases pueden ser enviadas por mensaje, compartidas en redes sociales, o utilizadas en tarjetas y cartas para expresar tu respeto y gratitud hacia aquellos que han dado sus vidas en servicio a los Estados Unidos.

  • “Honoring the brave heroes who gave their lives for our freedom. Happy Memorial Day.”
  • “Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”
  • “In memory of many, in honor of all. Thank you to our fallen heroes.”
  • “Forever grateful for their service and sacrifice.”
  • “We will never forget the courage and sacrifice of our fallen soldiers.”
  • “Thank you to those who gave their lives for our freedom.”
  • “Honoring the legacy of our brave soldiers this Memorial Day.”
  • “Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. Happy Memorial Day.”
  • “In remembrance of our heroes who gave everything for us.”
  • “Thankful for the ultimate sacrifice made by our brave men and women.”
  • “Honoring the memory of those who fought for our liberty.”
  • “We owe our freedom to the heroes who sacrificed everything.”
  • “Remembering and honoring our fallen heroes today.”
  • “Thank you for your courage and ultimate sacrifice.”
  • “Their bravery and dedication will always be remembered.”
  • “Saluting the heroes who gave their lives for our country.”
  • “In honor of those who served and sacrificed for our freedom.”
  • “Their sacrifice is a testament to their bravery.”
  • “Forever thankful for the freedom they fought and died for.”
  • “Honoring the memory of those who died for our country.”
  • “Their legacy of courage and sacrifice lives on.”
  • “Remembering our heroes with pride and gratitude.”
  • “In memory of the brave souls who fought for our nation.”
  • “Thankful for the heroes who gave their lives for our liberty.”
  • “Honoring those who served and sacrificed for our country.”
  • “Their courage and sacrifice will always be in our hearts.”
  • “Remembering the fallen with respect and gratitude.”
  • “In honor of the ultimate sacrifice made by our soldiers.”
  • “Thank you for your service and sacrifice. Happy Memorial Day.”
  • “We will never forget their bravery and dedication. Honoring our heroes today.”

Frases en inglés del Memorial Day para honrar y recordar a los caídos

  • “Scared is what you’re feeling. Brave is what you’re doing.” — Emma Donoghue
  • “For each thorn, there’s a rosebud...For each twilight — a dawn...For each trial — the strength to carry on, For each storm cloud — a rainbow...For each shadow — the sun...For each parting — sweet memories when sorrow is done.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
  • “We must dare to be great; and we must realize that greatness is the fruit of toil and sacrifice and high courage.” — Theodore Roosevelt
  • “The patriot’s blood is the seed of freedom’s tree.” — Thomas Campbell
  • “No duty is more urgent than that of returning thanks.” — James Allen
  • “One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, one Nation, evermore!” — Oliver Wendell Holmes
  • “Freely we serve, Because we freely love, as in our will to love or not; in this we stand or fall.” — John Milton, “Paradise Lost”
  • “Liberty is the breath of life to nations.” — George Bernard Shaw
  • “When duty calls, that is when character counts.” — William Safire
  • “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” — Elmer Davis
  • “The secret of happiness is freedom, the secret of freedom is courage.” — Carrie Jones
  • “All the great things are simple, and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom, justice, honor, duty, mercy, hope.” ― Winston Churchill
  • “True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.” — Arthur Ashe
  • “He who is brave is free.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca
  • “The wind is us ― it gathers and remembers all our voices, then send them talking and telling through the leaves and the fields.” ― Truman Capote
  • “Every post is honorable in which a man can serve his country.” — George Washington
  • “In valor there is hope.” — Tacitus
  • “The cost of liberty is less than the price of repression.” — W.E.B. DuBois
  • “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.”― Thomas Campbell
  • “I got to fight on till I leave here, and I hope I leave some footprints.” — Mattie Jones
