El 1 de mayo es una fecha emblemática para celebrar el Día del Trabajo o Día Internacional de los Trabajadores (Labor Day en Estados Unidos), honrando a todos los que se esfuerzan día a día laborando. Aquí en Gestión Mix te dejo una colección de 50 frases en inglés que pueden inspirar, motivar y agradecer a aquellos que trabajan duro cada día.
Frases en inglés para celebrar el Día del Trabajo
Espero que estas frases en inglés te inspiren a celebrar el Día del Trabajo este 1 de mayo y a reconocer la importancia del esfuerzo y la dedicación de los trabajadores en todo el mundo.
- “Happy May Day! Celebrating the dedication of workers everywhere.”
- “Labor Day is for honoring the hard work and achievements of our workforce.”
- “Happy Labor Day! Today we recognize the contributions of all workers.”
- “May Day is about celebrating the people who keep our world running.”
- “Cheers to the workers who build, create, and innovate. Happy May Day!”
- “Labor Day: A salute to the backbone of our economy.”
- “On May 1, we celebrate the spirit of labor and its impact on our lives.”
- “Thank you to those who work tirelessly. Happy Labor Day!”
- “Happy May Day! A day to appreciate the dedication and skill of workers.”
- “Labor Day is a tribute to the hands that shape our communities.”
- “Here’s to the strength and unity of workers on this Labor Day.”
- “May Day: A celebration of the perseverance of the labor force.”
- “Happy May 1! Today, we honor those who work hard every day.”
- “Saluting the makers, builders, and dreamers on this Labor Day.”
- “Celebrating the everyday heroes of the workforce. Happy Labor Day!”
- “Labor Day: A reminder of the value of every job, big or small.”
- “May Day is about acknowledging the people who keep our world moving.”
- “Happy Labor Day! Thank you to all who work to make our lives better.”
- “Today, we celebrate the labor that fuels our economy.”
- “May 1 is a day to honor those who give their best at work.”
- “Labor Day: A tribute to the contributions of workers around the world.”
- “Here’s to the people who make it all possible. Happy May Day!”
- “Happy Labor Day! Saluting the effort and resilience of the workforce.”
- “May Day is a day to reflect on the power of teamwork and collaboration.”
- “Labor Day: Celebrating the skill and dedication of workers.”
- “Happy May Day! Thank you to those who work behind the scenes.”
- “May Day: A time to appreciate the labor that builds our future.”
- “Happy Labor Day! A day to recognize the unsung heroes of the workforce.”
- “Celebrating the diversity and strength of workers on this May Day.”
- “Here’s to the people who turn dreams into reality. Happy Labor Day!”
- “Happy May Day! Saluting the passion and innovation of workers.”
- “Labor Day is about honoring those who give their all at work.”
- “May 1: A celebration of the people who shape our world.”
- “Happy Labor Day! A day to recognize the sweat and perseverance of workers.”
- “On this May Day, we celebrate the hands that build our communities.”
- “Labor Day is about recognizing the heart and soul of our workforce.”
- “Here’s to the labor force that keeps our world turning. Happy May Day!”
- “Happy Labor Day! Thank you to those who work to make our society thrive.”
- “May Day: A day to honor the resilience and determination of the workforce.”
- “Labor Day: Celebrating the people who create, construct, and inspire.”
- “Happy May Day! Today, we honor the backbone of our economy.”
- “May Day is a day to recognize the value of every role in the workforce.”
- “Here’s to the workers who make a difference every day. Happy Labor Day!”
- “Labor Day is a tribute to the strength and spirit of our workforce.”
- “Happy May Day! Celebrating the people who work hard for our future.”
- “Today, we celebrate the unsung heroes of the labor force. Happy Labor Day!”
- “On May 1, we recognize the effort and dedication of workers everywhere.”
- “Happy Labor Day! Thank you to those who give their best every day.”
- “May Day is a time to honor those who work tirelessly for a better future.”
- “Here’s to the workers who build, create, and sustain. Happy May Day!”
