Los premios BAFTA 2024, lo mejor del cine británico e internacional, ya tiene su lista de nominados para su próxima edición y, entre las favoritas, figuran películas como “Oppenheimer”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, “Poor Things” y “La sociedad de la nieve”. Esta última compite en la categoría de película no inglesa, consolidando el éxito comercial y de crítica de la historia de la tragedia de los Andes.

¿Cuándo se entregan los BAFTA 2024? El domingo 18 de febrero se darán los premios en el Royal Festival Hall del Southbank Centre de Londres. El actor David Tennant será el presentador de la noche.

Leonardo DiCaprio y Lily Gladstone protagonizan "Los asesinos de la Luna", la película de Martin Scorsese (Paramount Pictures)

LISTA COMPLETA DE LOS NOMINADOS A LOS BAFTA 2024

Mejor película

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

“The Holdovers” — Mark Johnson

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas

“Poor Things” — Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

Mejor actriz

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Mejor actor

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

Mejor debut de un director, productor o escritor birtánico

“Blue Bag Life” — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” — Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]

“Earth Mama” — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

“How to Have Sex” — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)

“Is There Anybody Out There?” — Ella Glendining (Director)

Mejor guion adaptado

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things,” Tony McNamara

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

Mejor guion original

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“The Holdovers” — David Hemingson

“Maestro” — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

Mejor película en idioma extranjero (no inglés)

“20 Days in Mariupol” — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

“Past Lives” — Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

“La sociedad de la nieve” — J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza

“The Zone of Interest” — Jonathan Glazer

Mejor película animada

“The Boy and the Heron” — Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” — Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram

“Elemental” — Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

Mejor director

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet

“The Holdovers,” Alexander Payne

“Maestro,” Bradley Cooper

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest,”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Mejor actor de reparto

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers”

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

Mejor película británica

“All of Us Strangers” — Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

“How to Have Sex” — Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

“Napoleon” — Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

“The Old Oak” — Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

“Poor Things” — Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara

“Rye Lane” — Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia

“Saltburn” — Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie

“Scrapper” — Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

“Wonka” — Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

“The Zone of Interest” — Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska

Mejor documental

“20 Days in Mariupol” — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

“American Symphony” — Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

“Beyond Utopia” — Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” — Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion

“Wham!” — Chris Smith

Casting

“All of Us Strangers” — Kahleen Crawford

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Cynthia Arra

“The Holdovers” — Susan Shopmaker

“How to Have Sex” — Isabella Odoffin

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Mejor edición