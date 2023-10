A partial lunar eclipse will occur on Saturday, 28 Oct, 2023. It will be visible in Asia, Russia, Africa, Europe, Antarctica, & Oceania.



The eclipse will begin at 7:36 p.m. GMT and end at 8:53 p.m. It will be a short eclipse lasting for ~75 min. 1/



Map: timeanddate pic.twitter.com/rPlj13awhA