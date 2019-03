Nintendo paga sueldos de alrededor de US$ 80,000 a sus trabajadores por jornadas de menos de 8 horas

Not sure if new info but noticed this after the update on the Nintendo (NCL) recruitment page. Stats for Japan only-



No of Employees - 2,271

Avg age - 38.6

Avg length of employment - 13.5 yrs

Avg work day - 7hrs, 45mins

Avg annual salary - $80,000https://t.co/e0qKxJzqAKpic.twitter.com/Z0LTFEQ6I4