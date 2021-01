“#Storms🌬️ were one major cause of damage in 2019. They will probably increase with every 10th of degree in average global temperature rise”, Vera Künzel at launch of the Global Climate Risk Index 2021#GCRI2021#AdaptationSummit#ClimateAdaptation

👇👇👇https://t.co/AUjzj3uHUq pic.twitter.com/D1llDvdHGE