guerra comercial

Trump acusa a China de "tratar de impactar activamente" comicios legislativos

Agencia EFE

El presidente estadounidense Donald trump acusó este martes a China de intentar influir en las elecciones en Estados Unidos con una guerra comercial, atacando a su base electoral.

"China ha declarado abiertamente que están tratando activamente de impactar y de cambiar nuestras elecciones atacando a nuestros agricultores y trabajadores industriales por su lealtad a mí", escribió Trump en Twitter.

Las declaraciones de Trump se producen un día después del anuncio de que Washington impondrá aranceles por US$ 200,000 millones a las importaciones de China.

