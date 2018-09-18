Trump acusa a China de "tratar de impactar activamente" comicios legislativos

El presidente estadounidense Donald trump acusó este martes a China de intentar influir en las elecciones en Estados Unidos con una guerra comercial, atacando a su base electoral.
"China ha declarado abiertamente que están tratando activamente de impactar y de cambiar nuestras elecciones atacando a nuestros agricultores y trabajadores industriales por su lealtad a mí", escribió Trump en Twitter.
Las declaraciones de Trump se producen un día después del anuncio de que Washington impondrá aranceles por US$ 200,000 millones a las importaciones de China.
China has openly stated that they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me. What China does not understand is that these people are great patriots and fully understand that.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 de septiembre de 2018
.....China has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade for many years. They also know that I am the one that knows how to stop it. There will be great and fast economic retaliation against China if our farmers, ranchers and/or industrial workers are targeted!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 de septiembre de 2018
